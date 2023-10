FOIA Emails Reveal White House Covered Up COVID-19 Vaccine Heart Damage

October 28, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

A slew of emails released via the Freedom of Information Act reveal White House officials and several top US health authorities conspired to cover up heart damage and death linked to COVID-19 vaccines. Of course! This is what we have been saying all along and now there is even more documentation out showing that the …



Read More...