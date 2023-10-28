Irony Alert: Fauci To Receive ‘Ethics Prize’ for ‘Greatly Improving the Condition of Humankind’

October 28, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Despite fierce condemnation from his harshest critics, Dr. Anthony Fauci is being given a prestigious award for his handling of the COVID-19 crisis. The former White House chief medical advisor […] The post Irony Alert: Fauci To Receive 'Ethics Prize' for 'Greatly Improving the Condition of Humankind' appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...