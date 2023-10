Ramaswamy Defends Opposition to Israel Aid in Speech to Jewish Republicans

October 28, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Vivek Ramaswamy defended his proposed Israel policies, which include cutting aid to Israel and conditioning funding to the Jewish state’s war against Hamas, in a speech to Jewish Republicans on Saturday. The post Ramaswamy Defends Opposition to Israel Aid in Speech to Jewish Republicans appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...