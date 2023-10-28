The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

This Illinois Democrat Claims To Be the Only Meteorologist in Congress. There’s Just One Problem.

October 28, 2023   |   Tags:

On his fourth day in office, former television weatherman Rep. Eric Sorensen (D., Ill.) boldly declared himself the "Chief Meteorologist and climate communicator in Congress." There’s just one problem: Sorensen isn’t technically a meteorologist. The post This Illinois Democrat Claims To Be the Only Meteorologist in Congress. There’s Just One Problem. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


