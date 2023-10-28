This Illinois Democrat Claims To Be the Only Meteorologist in Congress. There’s Just One Problem.

October 28, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

On his fourth day in office, former television weatherman Rep. Eric Sorensen (D., Ill.) boldly declared himself the "Chief Meteorologist and climate communicator in Congress." There’s just one problem: Sorensen isn’t technically a meteorologist. The post This Illinois Democrat Claims To Be the Only Meteorologist in Congress. There’s Just One Problem. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...