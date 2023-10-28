WATCH: Joe Biden’s Senior Moment of the Week (Vol. 66)

October 28, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Joe Biden grows increasingly befuddled by the day. The 80-year-old man, who is technically president of the United States, wanders up to microphones and starts talking without knowing why. He struggles to read words off the teleprompter. When he's done talking, he has no idea where to go until his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, commands him. The post WATCH: Joe Biden's Senior Moment of the Week (Vol. 66) appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



