‘Appalling’: Watch Enraged Muslim Mob Storm Airport Hunting for Jews [MULTIPLE VIDEOS]

October 29, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

(WND)—“Appalling videos” emerging from Russia show a large mob storming the Dagestan airport Sunday, as Muslim men chant “Allah Akbar” while hunting for Jews believed to be on a flight from Tel Aviv, Israel.

State-run media reports indicate the airport in Makhachkala, the capital of the majority-Muslim southeastern region of Russia, was closed due the situation and riot police have been deployed.

The hunt for Jews at the airport in Dagestan continues, to the soundtrack of “Allahu Akbar” screams. They even look into the plane’s engines, maybe someone is hiding there. Pogroms, a proud Russian tradition, now carried out by Muslim mobs running free with zero police presence pic.twitter.com/XaH3z9OvtH — Boaz Arad 博雅 (@aradboaz) October 29, 2023

Israel National News reports: “The flight, which took off from Ben Gurion International Airport in Israel and was scheduled to land in Makhachkala, was rerouted and landed at a different airport.”

Just the News reported: “Video posted online shows the demonstrators carrying Palestinian flags and clashing with police late Sunday evening.

“One video shows the mob, numbering in the hundreds according to reports, circling around a man they suspect of being a Jew, as he claims to be Uzbek. The mob does not believe him and instead takes his passport and phone to check.

Pro Hamas mob chanting “Allahu Akbar” just stormed a Russian airport because they heard a flight landed carrying jews. #HamasNazis pic.twitter.com/R6KWgosG8E — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 29, 2023

“The mob reportedly stopped a bus full of children at the airport and demanded to see everyone’s passports to ensure that they are not Israeli, video shows.

“Members of the crowd can be heard yelling, ‘Allahu Akbar,’ Arabic for ‘God is the Greatest,’ as they frantically search the airport for Jews and Israelis.”

BREAKING: Shots fired by the lynch mob at the airport in Dagestan. People within the lynch mob that stormed the Russian airport to search for Jews arriving on a Tel Aviv plane have guns with them. They are firing warning shots to push the security forces back. pic.twitter.com/GB1WMDPPfJ — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 29, 2023

Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel, responded to the videos, saying: “Israel expects the Russian legal authorities to safeguard the well-being of all Israeli citizens and Jews wherever they are and to take strong action against the rioters and against the wild incitement being directed against Jews and Israelis.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Prime Minister’s Office stated: “The State of Israel views with utmost gravity attempts to harm Israeli citizens and Jews anywhere.

“The Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Security Council are monitoring the development of events in southern Russia, in the Dagestan district. Israel expects the Russian legal authorities to safeguard the well-being of all Israeli citizens and Jews wherever they are and to take strong action against the rioters and against the wild incitement being directed against Jews and Israelis.

“Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alex Ben Zvi is working with the Russian authorities to secure the well-being of Jews and Israelis at the site.”

BREAKING: The lynch mob which stormed the airport in Dagestan, Russia to search for Jewish passengers are now looking for Jews in cars near the airport and are clashing with police officers trying to stop them. Here, they can be seen trying to flip over a police car pic.twitter.com/0I2CczJ4uB — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 29, 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the riot in his rival state in a post on X: “Appalling videos from Makhachkala, Russia, where an angry mob broke into the airport searching for Israeli citizens on the flight from Tel-Aviv. This is not an isolated incident in Makhachkala but rather part of Russia’s widespread culture of hatred toward other nations, which is propagated by state television, pundits, and authorities. The Russian foreign minister has made a series of antisemitic remarks in the last year. The Russian President also used antisemitic slurs. For Russian propaganda talking heads on official television, hate rhetoric is routine. Even the most recent Middle East escalation prompted antisemitic statements from Russian ideologists. Russian antisemitism and hatred toward other nations are systemic and deeply rooted. Hatred is what drives aggression and terror. We must all work together to oppose hatred.”

Appalling videos from Makhachkala, Russia, where an angry mob broke into the airport searching for Israeli citizens on the flight from Tel-Aviv. This is not an isolated incident in Makhachkala, but rather part of Russia’s widespread culture of hatred toward other nations, which… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 29, 2023

The riot is taking place three weeks since Muslim terrorists belonging to Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israel on Oct. 7, the Last Great Day of the Feast o Tabernacles, a holy day mentioned in the Bible.

At least 1,400 Israelis have been killed since that day.

JUST IN – IDF UPDATE ON ONGOING RUSSIAN AIRPORT CRISIS: – This is an event that has not yet ended. – A relatively small number of Israelis and Jews are currently isolated and secured at the airport. – We are working to have the flight take off to Moscow as soon as conditions… https://t.co/STYzfFNn3h pic.twitter.com/FCuNhAr95E — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 29, 2023

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@wndnewscenter.org.

The post ‘Appalling’: Watch Enraged Muslim Mob Storm Airport Hunting for Jews [MULTIPLE VIDEOS] appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...