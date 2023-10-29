The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Media Worst: Hamas Invades America

October 29, 2023

Happy Sunday. Let's check in on the media this past week. What happened to safe spaces?: Jewish students at Cooper Union college in New York City hid in a library as pro-Palestinian protesters chanted, "Globalize the intifada," banged on the windows, and tried to force open the locked doors. Jewish students at Cooper Union are […] The post Media Worst: Hamas Invades America appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


