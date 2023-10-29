Switzerland Mails Iodine Tablets to 5 Million Residents in Case of Nuclear Disaster: Take ‘at Request of Authorities’

October 29, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Iodine tablets are in the mail to millions of Swiss citizens as part of the country’s preparation for a disaster at one of its nuclear power plants. In 2014, about […] The post Switzerland Mails Iodine Tablets to 5 Million Residents in Case of Nuclear Disaster: Take 'at Request of Authorities' appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...