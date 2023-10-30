Biden State Department Won’t Fire Notorious Anti-Semitic Foreign Service Officer
October 30, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
An outspoken anti-Semite who maintains a blog that states "Jews are the enemies of God and the children of the devil" has faced no professional repercussions as a State Department diplomat, communications obtained by the Washington Free Beacon reveal. The post Biden State Department Won't Fire Notorious Anti-Semitic Foreign Service Officer appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments