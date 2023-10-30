GOP Lawmakers Push Iran Sanctions Package Following Hamas Attack on Israel

October 30, 2023

Republican lawmakers in the House are set to push “the toughest Iran sanctions package ever proposed by Congress” through legislation that will declare Tehran responsible for Hamas’s war on Israel and divert the Biden administration’s $6 billion ransom payment to Iran into the hands of American terrorism victims. The post GOP Lawmakers Push Iran Sanctions Package Following Hamas Attack on Israel appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



