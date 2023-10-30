Halloween chills and safety

Tomorrow is “All Saints’ Eve,” better known as Halloween, to many the official highlight of Fall. Fortunately, governments have not (to our knowledge, at least) made this yet another federal holiday. And although apparently many government-run tax-funded schools have decided that the holiday violates their religious beliefs (in Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity), most children look forward to it.

With recent killings in Maine and elsewhere, the media is trying (and often succeeding, together with hoplophobic and hoploclastic media) to demonize gun owners, guns, and the idea of self-defense as a God-given right.

We suggest the following article by Cheryl Todd at her website to be shared with family and friends, including those who may be disturbed by the propaganda filling the ether and the air.



Read More...