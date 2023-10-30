The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Hamas-Linked Groups in US and Middle East Got Millions from Biden Admin, Including COVID Relief Funds

October 30, 2023   |   Tags:

The Biden administration has indirectly funneled millions of taxpayer dollars to groups that support Hamas, according to multiple reports. The payments have come under scrutiny since the terrorist group killed […] The post Hamas-Linked Groups in US and Middle East Got Millions from Biden Admin, Including COVID Relief Funds appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x