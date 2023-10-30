In The War On Truth, It Is Time To Become Heroes

Authored by Jim Quinn via The Burning Platform blog,

“Truth is treason in an empire of lies.” – George Orwell

“The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country. …We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of. This is a logical result of the way in which our democratic society is organized. Vast numbers of human beings must cooperate in this manner if they are to live together as a smoothly functioning society. …In almost every act of our daily lives, whether in the sphere of politics or business, in our social conduct or our ethical thinking, we are dominated by the relatively small number of persons… who understand the mental processes and social patterns of the masses. It is they who pull the wires which control the public mind.” – Edward Bernays – Propaganda (1928) pp. 9–10

“Axis of Evil” seems to be interchangeable, based upon who the Deep State needs to be the enemy at any given time. Bush junior first coined the phrase in his January 29, 2002 State of the Union speech when describing Iran, Iraq and North Korea. Of course, we know his Deep State handlers then falsified claims of 9/11 involvement and WMDs, to take out Sadaam and steal his oil. The barely cogent doddering old fool senator McConnell this week declared Russia, China and Iran as the new “Axis of Evil”. You notice Iran is still in the club, but they now consider two nuclear armed superpowers to be evil and enemies. Kim Jong Un must be so disappointed at being kicked out of the club.

I always thought the quote above, attributed to Orwell, was really from Ron Paul. Either way, we are most certainly living in an empire of lies, where the war on truth is relentless and never ending. As the quote from Bernays reveals, the war on truth has been consciously waged for at least a century, and probably for centuries, as the invisible government of men behind the curtain manipulate the minds of the masses with propaganda, lies, disinformation, and misinformation, in order to control and profit from the false narratives they spin. The UN, WHO, and WEF truly are the real “Axis of Evil” in our world today.

They are the front organizations for a globalist cabal of billionaires, bankers, and their armies of psychopathic bureaucrats, corrupt politicians, media mouthpieces, satanic pedophiles, and blood thirsty generals intent on blowing up the world. All three diabolical organizations are focused on implementing their overlords’ Great Reset agenda of depopulation, central bank digital currencies, social credit scores for the plebs, 15 minute city gulags, living in 300 square foot pods, forced transition to an all EV society, confiscation of firearms to insure their control, making the peasants eat bugs while they dine on Filet Mignon and lobster, and convincing you you’re happy owning nothing while they own everything.

There have been a lot of wars in the 50 years since the Deep State killed JFK in 1963. And every one has been a failure. Traditional war has accomplished nothing. Vietnam – failure. Iraq – failure. Afghanistan – failure. War on Poverty – $15 trillion of your tax dollars spent since 1965 and poverty is worse, with Democrat run urban ghetto shitholes worse than 3rd world countries. War on Drugs – over $1 trillion spent since Nixon declared war in 1971, with tens of thousands in prison and drug use at all-time highs, when taking into account Big Pharma created addictions.

War on Terror – over $8 trillion spent since 9/11, along with the implementation of a surveillance state Orwell couldn’t have conceived in his darkest nightmares, and now parents and grannies are classified as domestic terrorists. Meanwhile, real terrorists can saunter across our southern border and be transported by our government anywhere they choose. War on Covid – at least $6 trillion directly with your tax dollars, but trillions more in the destruction of businesses, jobs, and lives. And of course the proliferation of wars on CO2, fossil fuels, farmers, meat, white people, biology regarding gender, the Constitution, and common sense, continue unabated, as they all contribute to the Great Reset agenda.

The War on Truth is relentlessly fought by our ruling class and their co-conspirator minions in the regime media and Silicon Valley tyrant social media propagandists. Orwell and Bernays were contemporaries, but had entirely divergent viewpoints regarding truth. Orwell saw authoritarian governments suppressing truth as an existential evil.

Bernays was so annoyed by the Nazis giving his propaganda book a bad name, he changed the narrative and started calling it public relations. He was enthusiastically in favor of an invisible government of men manipulating the masses into thinking whatever they want them to think by obscuring the truth and employing psychological techniques to mold the beliefs of the unsuspecting masses.

Bernays‘ techniques have been taken to a new level with the advent of technology in the 21st Century. The ability to lie, misinform, fake, and shroud the truth has never been easier, especially after decades of government indoctrination in public schools designed to dumb down the masses, make them obey authority, feel rather than think, and never question the approved establishment narrative. Never has this been more true than with government reported economic statistics. If you want to see how fake the government statistics are, just go to John Williams’ site Shadowstats to get the truth.

This past week, the regime media was ecstatic about the 4.9% 3rd quarter GDP report and Biden was so excited he was drooling and shitting his pants while taking credit for our stupendous economy. What they fail to mention is government spending is a major component of the GDP calculation, and your friendly government drones added $1.1 trillion to the national debt in the 3rd quarter to artificially boost GDP. In addition, they used an inflation rate of 3.0% in their calculation. Without the artificial government borrowing and spending, and using the real inflation rate of 8% to 10% you are experiencing in the real world, and the real GDP is really -5% or worse.

The most laughable of all the fake government statistics is the reported unemployment rate of 3.8%. Only a proud Woman’s Studies graduate who has been jabbed eight times, still wears a mask alone in their Prius, and has an I Support Ukraine and I Support Israel flag in their social media profile, could possibly believe that drivel. There are 267 million working age Americans, with 162 million employed. Of course, 26 million of those jobs are part-time and another 4 million people are working multiple jobs. So, 40% of the working age population are not working. Only 50% have a full-time job. The government just pretends 100 million working age people choose not to be employed. So they don’t count.

The economy is so good, those people not in the labor force have decided to camp out permanently in homeless encampments across the nation. Shadowstats calculates the true unemployment rate at 25%. Do you think 3.8% or 25% is closer to the truth? Anyone with an IQ above room temperature realizes Bidenomics has been disastrous for the average American and is reflected in Biden’s approval ratings and consumer expectations about the future being the lowest since Great Financial Crisis in 2012. Wall Street cheered retail sales reportedly up 0.7% in September, when critical thinking people realize they are up due to inflation. Real retail sales are negative.

They need to keep you believing all is well until they decide to pull it, when they believe it is in their best interest to do so. They will position themselves to benefit from a financial collapse. They will continue to push their climate emergency tripe, even though the facts unquestionably support the opposite of what their narrative spews relentlessly. Facts don’t matter to the Great Reset disciples. But facts don’t cease to exist.

“Facts do not cease to exist because they are ignored.” ― Aldous Huxley

The climate narrative is solely designed to increase your taxes, reduce your freedom, and enrich the globalist cabal who believe they can manipulate you into doing whatever they tell you to do. Truth has no part in their agenda. The only way to defeat these psychopaths is to keep hammering away with truth, despite the hate, censorship, and canceling thrown our way.

“The further a society drifts from truth the more it will hate those who speak it.” – George Orwell

“In a time of deceit telling the truth is a revolutionary act.” – George Orwell

Society is lost in a blizzard of lies. They lied about Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election. They lied while impeaching Trump twice. They lied about the “armed” insurrection on January 6 where no one was armed. They continue to lie while weaponizing the judicial system against Trump. They lied about George Floyd and BLM. They lied about the origins and risks of Covid. They lied about the safety and effectiveness of their “vaccines”. They continue to lie about the deaths caused by this toxic concoction. They lie about Putin’s motivations. They lie about the Ukraine war. They are lying about the Israel – Hamas conflict. They are going to lie us into World War 3, unless we stop them by courageously speaking the truth, no matter the consequences.

“There was truth and there was untruth, and if you clung to the truth even against the whole world, you were not mad.” – George Orwell

“Never be afraid to raise your voice for honesty and truth and compassion against injustice and lying and greed. If people all over the world…would do this, it would change the earth.” ― William Faulkner

Their war on truth will fail, just as all their other self serving wars have failed. We will get no truth from the regime or their globalist overlords. It is up to average Americans to speak the truth, listen to and comprehend the truth, and become the truth which will be the only chance to stop this madness. I do believe the existing social order of psychopaths in suits will be swept away during the denouement of this once in a lifetime crisis. Before they are defeated and vanquished there will be much bloodshed, pain, and sacrifice necessary to achieve victory.

We can change the earth, by holding tight to the truth. It is time to become heroes.