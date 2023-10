Trump Goes Nuclear After Federal Judge Reimposes Gag Order: ‘It Will Not Stand!’

October 30, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Former President Donald Trump did not let the reimposition of a gag order in his federal election interference trail stop him from speaking his mind. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan […] The post Trump Goes Nuclear After Federal Judge Reimposes Gag Order: 'It Will Not Stand!' appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...