UAW Reaches Deal With GM, Ending Mass Strikes

October 30, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

General Motors and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union have reached a tentative agreement, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, effectively ending the first simultaneous strike against the Detroit Three automakers with record wage and benefit hikes. The post UAW Reaches Deal With GM, Ending Mass Strikes appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...