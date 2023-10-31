Battle for Second Place in Iowa Intensifies: Ron DeSantis vs. Nikki Haley

In the upcoming Republican presidential nominating contest in 2024, the state of Iowa is set to witness a tight race for second place. While former President Donald Trump is favored to win, opponents highlight the historically fluctuating support in the Iowa caucuses as the campaign nears its end. Currently, there is a noticeable competition between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley for the second-place position. The divided non-Trump vote has contributed to maintaining the former president's advantage.



