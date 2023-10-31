The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

I Said Hamas Raped and Beheaded. The Yale Daily News Issued a Correction.

October 31, 2023

I escaped Yale University this weekend to celebrate the Jewish Sabbath in Brooklyn with a deeply pious Chasidic community, their neighborhood papered with "KIDNAPPED" posters featuring the faces of Israelis taken hostage by Hamas. The post I Said Hamas Raped and Beheaded. The Yale Daily News Issued a Correction. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


