Just Like In Ukraine: October 7 Testimonies Reveal Israel’s Military ‘Shelling’ Israeli Citizens With Tanks, Missiles

If you remember, eyewitnesses and reports indicated that during the fiasco in Ukraine that Ukraine was bombing and murdering its own people, along with NATO, while enriching themselves with our money, in hopes of turning Ukraine into Europe’s “Big Israel” and this is all part of a larger agenda called The New Jerusalem Project. It …



Read More...