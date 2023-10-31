Lance Bass Rallies Fans to Forgive Justin Timberlake Amidst Britney Spears Memoir Revelations

October 31, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Britney Spears ended her more than 20-year period of silence on October 24 with the release of her highly anticipated tell-all book, which is now available for purchase in various bookstores. Prior to the publication of her upcoming memoir, the singer, who is 41 years old, generated significant online buzz by sharing select passages in advance.



Read More...