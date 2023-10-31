One Family, One Nation

October 31, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

As their book The Genius of Israel went to press, authors Dan Senor and Saul Singer composed an authors' note, acknowledging that events in Israel at the moment may have superficially seemed to undermine the arguments they present. After all, the book describes the social strength of the Jewish state, what is called in its subtitle "the surprising resilience of a divided nation in a turbulent world." Yet to many, Israeli society appeared on the verge of breakdown; a deep disagreement over the future powers of the Supreme Court seemed to reveal larger fissures, with tens of thousands protesting the government every Saturday night, and massive counter-protests from those supporting the governing coalition. "We understand," they reflected, that "the reader may wonder how Israel's slow-motion political train wreck squares with our claims regarding the health of Israeli society. Fair question." Yet they insisted that their book revealed the deeper unity of this fractious country. In a chapter titled "The Wars of the Jews," the authors further explained that beneath the surface, "Israeli society is like a very strong rubber band. However stretched it becomes, there are strong forces pulling it back together."



