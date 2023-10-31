The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Stanford Law School Taps Organizer of Shout-Down Protest To Help Find New Dean

October 31, 2023

Stanford Law School has tapped a student involved in the successful effort to shout down a federal judge to serve on a search committee for the law school’s next dean, raising questions about the school’s stated commitment to free speech. The post Stanford Law School Taps Organizer of Shout-Down Protest To Help Find New Dean appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


