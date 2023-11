Terrifying Haunted House Where They Rip Humans Limb From Limb Actually Just A Planned Parenthood

October 31, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

NEW YORK, NY — Halloween revelers were shocked this week after a new haunted house that had gained strong notoriety for featuring human bodies being ripped limb from limb turned out to simply be a Planned Parenthood clinic.



