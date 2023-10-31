The Swiss Have The Highest Per Capita Wealth In The World

When looking at wealth per person on a country-by-country basis, is it more important to look at median wealth or average wealth?

Many experts believe that median wealth provides the most accurate picture of wealth since it identifies the middle point of a dataset, with half of the data points above this number, and half falling below it. In this way, it is less impacted by extreme values, and gives a good representation of the “middle of the pack”.

With that said, average wealth gives you a true average, even though it may get distorted by outliers, like the fortunes held by billionaires.

Either way, using data from the 2023 UBS Global Wealth Report, Visual Capitalist's Dorothy Neufeld created the following graphic comparing both average and median wealth across select countries,

Top Countries by Average Wealth per Person

In 2022, global average wealth per adult stood at $84,718.

By these measures, Switzerland ranks at the top at $685,226 per person. Over 15% of the population are millionaires, the third-highest rate in the world. However, when looking at median wealth per person, it stands at $167,353, a difference of over $517,000.

Like Switzerland, five of the top 10 countries by average wealth are in Western Europe, including Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, and Belgium.

The table below shows average wealth per adult in 2022 across 39 countries analyzed by UBS:

Rank Country Mean Wealth per Adult 1 🇨🇭 Switzerland $685,226 2 🇺🇸 U.S. $551,347 3 🇦🇺 Australia $496,819 4 🇩🇰 Denmark $409,954 5 🇳🇿 New Zealand $388,761 6 🇳🇴 Norway $385,338 7 🇸🇬 Singapore $382,957 8 🇨🇦 Canada $369,577 9 🇳🇱 Netherlands $358,235 10 🇧🇪 Belgium $352,814 11 🇫🇷 France $312,235 12 🇬🇧 UK $302,783 13 🇸🇪 Sweden $296,800 14 🇹🇼 Taiwan $273,788 15 🇩🇪 Germany $256,179 16 🇮🇪 Ireland $247,080 17 🇦🇹 Austria $245,225 18 🇮🇱 Israel $235,445 19 🇰🇷 South Korea $230,760 20 🇪🇸 Spain $224,209 21 🇮🇹 Italy $221,370 22 🇯🇵 Japan $216,078 23 🇫🇮 Finland $179,986 24 🇵🇹 Portugal $158,840 25 🇬🇷 Greece $105,724 26 🇨🇿 Czechia $90,393 27 🇨🇳 China $75,731 28 🇭🇺 Hungary $59,348 29 🇲🇽 Mexico $55,274 30 🇨🇱 Chile $54,082 31 🇵🇱 Poland $52,741 32 🇷🇴 Romania $44,320 33 🇷🇺 Russia $39,514 34 🇹🇭 Thailand $25,956 35 🇿🇦 South Africa $23,956 36 🇹🇷 Türkiye $17,578 37 🇮🇩 Indonesia $17,457 38 🇮🇳 India $16,500 39 🇨🇴 Colombia $15,464 World $84,718

The U.S. falls second, with a mean wealth per adult of $551,347.

Overall, it is home to 38% of global millionaires, outpacing the second-highest country, China, by more than three times. With a significant wealth gap, income inequality in the U.S. is among the highest across developed nations.

Ranking seventh is Singapore, with the highest average wealth per adult across Asia. Income inequality in Singapore falls at a similar level to America based on its Gini ratio.

Top Countries by Median Wealth per Person

Here’s how wealth shifts when looking from a median wealth per adult basis:

Rank Country Median Wealth per Adult 1 🇧🇪 Belgium $249,937 2 🇦🇺 Australia $247,453 3 🇳🇿 New Zealand $193,065 4 🇩🇰 Denmark $186,041 5 🇨🇭 Switzerland $167,353 6 🇬🇧 UK $151,825 7 🇳🇴 Norway $143,887 8 🇨🇦 Canada $137,633 9 🇫🇷 France $133,137 10 🇳🇱 Netherlands $112,450 11 🇹🇼 Taiwan $108,247 12 🇺🇸 U.S. $107,739 13 🇪🇸 Spain $107,507 14 🇮🇹 Italy $107,315 15 🇯🇵 Japan $103,681 16 🇸🇬 Singapore $99,488 17 🇰🇷 South Korea $92,719 18 🇮🇪 Ireland $90,741 19 🇫🇮 Finland $84,093 20 🇮🇱 Israel $77,604 21 🇸🇪 Sweden $77,515 22 🇵🇹 Portugal $70,409 23 🇦🇹 Austria $68,492 24 🇩🇪 Germany $66,735 25 🇬🇷 Greece $53,501 26 🇨🇳 China $27,273 27 🇭🇺 Hungary $26,416 28 🇨🇿 Czechia $23,502 29 🇷🇴 Romania $21,545 30 🇵🇱 Poland $20,263 31 🇨🇱 Chile $19,544 32 🇲🇽 Mexico $18,920 33 🇹🇭 Thailand $9,602 34 🇷🇺 Russia $8,595 35 🇹🇷 Türkiye $5,488 36 🇿🇦 South Africa $5,141 37 🇮🇩 Indonesia $4,819 38 🇨🇴 Colombia $4,450 39 🇮🇳 India $3,755 World $8,654

Belgium ranks the highest, climbing past Australia for the first time. High home ownership levels and elevated home prices have led household wealth to rise above other European countries.

Median wealth in the U.S. stood at $107,739, falling in 12th place.

Overall, median wealth has grown the fastest in China, increasing eightfold since 2000 to reach $27,273. The country’s rapid economic growth has lifted many into the middle class, yet wealth inequality has also increased.

Biggest Gaps in Average and Median Wealth

Which countries have the starkest difference between average and median wealth per adult?

Across the dataset, the U.S. saw the steepest gap. Median wealth per adult was $107,739—80.5% lower than average wealth levels. This means that wealth ownership skews disproportionately to the country’s richest.

Following the U.S. were South Africa, Russia, and India for illustrating the widest disparities between average and median wealth.

On the other end of the spectrum was Belgium, where median wealth per adult was the closest to average wealth levels. In this way, median wealth per person was $249,937 while average wealth was $352,814, reflecting less disparity.

Other countries with narrower gaps between median and average wealth per person included Greece, the UK, and Australia.