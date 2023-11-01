A Little Too Much Sex on Plaintiff’s Mind?

From Kamdem-Ouaffo, PhD v. Colgate Palmolive Co., filed yesterday by Judge Claire C. Cecchi (D.N.J.); the lawsuit is a spinoff of an underlying lawsuit over "alleged misappropriation of Plaintiff's proprietary pet food flavoring information":

Defendants also note that, throughout his filings and in correspondence with the parties, Plaintiff has made a number of inappropriate assertions. For example, in a January 2023 email to certain of the Morgan Lewis and Naturasource Defendants, Plaintiff asserted that Defendants engaged in "abysmal sexual intercourse depravity," and stated, "[w]e do not hesitate about denouncing improper sexual intercourse fornicators like you, and when the form of government permits we will identify improper sexual inter[co]urse fornicators like you to [ ] the government to be prosecuted and punished, including death sentence if the Jihad/Sharia law so determines." ECF No. 40-2.

In the Colgate Action, Plaintiff made similar accusations against the Court, claiming that its prior orders have "been about SEX and MONEY, and nothing else about the laws of the United States." Kamdem-Ouaffo v. Colgate Palmolive Co., No. 15-7902, 2023 WL 4287611, at *2 n.1 (D.N.J. June 30, 2023). In that case, Plaintiff also asserted that the Third Circuit Court of Appeals only credited his "argument to the extent that it does not conflict with the Circuit Judges' personal financial, improper sexual intercourse, and political interests." Id. As has been previously stated, this Court is in no way influenced by these comments and continues to liberally construe Plaintiff's pro se pleadings and examine the relevant arguments made therein.