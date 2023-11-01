A Little Too Much Sex on Plaintiff’s Mind?
November 1, 2023 | Tags: REASON
From Kamdem-Ouaffo, PhD v. Colgate Palmolive Co., filed yesterday by Judge Claire C. Cecchi (D.N.J.); the lawsuit is a spinoff of an underlying lawsuit over "alleged misappropriation of Plaintiff's proprietary pet food flavoring information":
Defendants also note that, throughout his filings and in correspondence with the parties, Plaintiff has made a number of inappropriate assertions. For example, in a January 2023 email to certain of the Morgan Lewis and Naturasource Defendants, Plaintiff asserted that Defendants engaged in "abysmal sexual intercourse depravity," and stated, "[w]e do not hesitate about denouncing improper sexual intercourse fornicators like you, and when the form of government permits we will identify improper sexual inter[co]urse fornicators like you to [ ] the government to be prosecuted and punished, including death sentence if the Jihad/Sharia law so determines." ECF No. 40-2.
In the Colgate Action, Plaintiff made similar accusations against the Court, claiming that its prior orders have "been about SEX and MONEY, and nothing else about the laws of the United States." Kamdem-Ouaffo v. Colgate Palmolive Co., No. 15-7902, 2023 WL 4287611, at *2 n.1 (D.N.J. June 30, 2023). In that case, Plaintiff also asserted that the Third Circuit Court of Appeals only credited his "argument to the extent that it does not conflict with the Circuit Judges' personal financial, improper sexual intercourse, and political interests." Id. As has been previously stated, this Court is in no way influenced by these comments and continues to liberally construe Plaintiff's pro se pleadings and examine the relevant arguments made therein.
On a more positive note, here's another passage from the email the judge quoted:
Common America, let me exercise my Freedom of expression and say "FUCK, AMERICA IS GOOD"! For over 10 years, I lay low and now I am seeing it for real: "FUCK, AMERICA IS GOOD, for everything one thing wrong about America, there is another one thing right about America to fix that which is wrong"! Two lowly USPTO Patent Examiners did it! "FUCK, AMERICA IS GOOD"! Long Live USPTO Patent Examiners. If There is going to be justice, it is because you Fixed America from the corruption and sexual intercourse fornication depravities of the Defendants in my lawsuit. I do not know the USPTO patent Examiners, but I wish them a long and good
life!
