All Saints’ Eve – All Saints’ Day

November 1, 2023 | Tags: PRICE OF LIBERTY

Yesterday was, of course, Halloween – that word is a contraction of “Hallows’ Evening” – the word “Hallow” being an olde English word for Saints. Originally thought to be a Celtic, even Druidic holy day, the 1st of November was designated by the Roman Catholic Church in Britain as All Hallows’ or All Saints Day. The day when all the saints, both those who had their own feast day (like St. Patrick or St. Nicholas) were to be remembered and honored.

(Some people understood, as we do here at TPOL, that all followers of the Christ were (according to the Bible) saints: that is, made holy through His blood. So in many ways, in European and African lands, All Saints’ Day is an older version of the American Memorial Day. And in Latin countries, it is the Day of the Dead (Spanish: el Día de Muertos or el Día de los Muertos) and often observed on 1 November.)

In the States, of course, like everything else, the holiday (holy day) has been commercialized. It is a key sales period for candy and sweets in general. The day itself is a “justification” for parties and dressing up in costumes – not just for children but for adults (and not all provocative, even). And sometimes for mischief – lawbreaking and damaging other people’s property.

So why are we talking about this with politics? Consider this picture:

Today, more than ever, we should remember the dead principles and fundamentals of true human civilization and what many hoped and thought that these States were founded on and strived to achieve.

Not just facts and truth, but many more fundamentals. Unlike dead humans, these principles, these values, can be revived – resurrected – sooner than Judgment Day. If we work to do so – to remember and teach and work to do so.

The choice is ours.



