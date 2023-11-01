The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Desperate France Set to Violate European Court of Human Rights to Deport ‘Dangerous’ Foreigners’

A French government official indicated that France will expel foreigners considered a threat — regardless of what the European Court of Human Rights has to say. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin […] The post Desperate France Set to Violate European Court of Human Rights to Deport 'Dangerous' Foreigners' appeared first on The Western Journal.


