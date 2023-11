Joe Biden Received $40K in Chinese Funds, House Panel Alleges

November 1, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

President Joe Biden received $40,000 in funds that originated with a Chinese company, House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer (R., Ky.) said in a Wednesday video. The post Joe Biden Received $40K in Chinese Funds, House Panel Alleges appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...