Michigan’s Corrupt AG Wasted $60M on Corrupt Witch Hunt Targeting Republicans

November 1, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

That $60 million could have helped Flint residents. The targeting of Trump was outrageous, but it was also part of a trend of horrendous abuses of prosecutorial and investigative powers for partisan reasons on a statewide level. One of the worst of these was AG Dana Nessel’s exploitation of Flint’s water crisis, caused by members …



Read More...