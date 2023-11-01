The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

New Jersey Dems Approved Big Subsidies To Land a Foreign-Built Offshore Wind Farm. It Fell Apart Anyway.

November 1, 2023

New Jersey Democrats, led by Governor Phil Murphy, approved up to $1 billion in subsidies to entice a foreign company to build wind farms off the coast of Atlantic City. Now, the projects are dead. The post New Jersey Dems Approved Big Subsidies To Land a Foreign-Built Offshore Wind Farm. It Fell Apart Anyway. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


