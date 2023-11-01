Police Arrest Man In Dead Of Night In Front Of Wife Battling Stage 4 Cancer For Facebook Post Disapproving Of Palestinian Flags (Video)

Now, the thought police are in full force. Just a day prior, many protesters who marched under the Palestinian flag bashed the cops and called them “white trash”, attacking them. Then, they show up in the middle of the night to arrest one of their own for what? They arrested this man in front of …



Read More...