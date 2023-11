Watch: Hamas Leader Vows to ‘Sacrifice Martyrs’ in Another Oct. 7-Style Attack

November 1, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A top official with Hamas has vowed the terror group will “sacrifice martyrs” and will conduct terror attacks against Israeli citizens until the country has been annihilated. Ghazi Hamad, who […] The post Watch: Hamas Leader Vows to 'Sacrifice Martyrs' in Another Oct. 7-Style Attack appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...