WATCH: Hamas Official Says Terrorist Group Will Repeat Oct. 7 Attack ‘Again and Again’

November 1, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A senior Hamas official said last week that the terror group will repeat terrorist attack on Israel like the one it conducted on Oct. 7 "again and again." The post WATCH: Hamas Official Says Terrorist Group Will Repeat Oct. 7 Attack ‘Again and Again’ appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...