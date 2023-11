‘We May Never Know Exactly What Hamas Wants’ Says Reporter In Front Of Hamas Holding ‘Exterminate Jews From Existence’ Banner

November 1, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

GAZA — Members of the media remain unsure of the motivation behind Hamas' violent attacks against Israel, with a reporter on the scene left speculating while Hamas terrorists held up a banner behind her with "EXTERMINATE THE JEWS FROM EXISTENCE" written boldly in all-caps.



Read More...