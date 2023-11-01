‘We Only Want One Side to Stop Fighting’: Meet the Minneapolis Public School Teacher Who Called For Israel’s Eradication at Socialist Rally

November 1, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A Minneapolis public school teacher called for the eradication of the Jewish state during an event commemorating "past socialist revolutions," stating that she does not support a "complete ceasefire" in Israel because she "only want[s] one side to stop fighting." The post 'We Only Want One Side to Stop Fighting': Meet the Minneapolis Public School Teacher Who Called For Israel's Eradication at Socialist Rally appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...