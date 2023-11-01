The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

With Iran’s Oil Trade Booming, Republican Senator Pushes Effort to Seize Tankers

November 1, 2023   |   Tags:

As Iran’s oil proceeds have topped more than $80 billion since the Biden administration took office, a Republican senator is pushing legislation that would fast track federal funding for operations to seize Iranian tankers and use the profits to care for American victims of terrorism. The post With Iran's Oil Trade Booming, Republican Senator Pushes Effort to Seize Tankers appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


