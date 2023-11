Absolute Sociopath Of A Friend Calling You Just To Talk

November 2, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

BLUE SPRINGS, MO — Authorities have advised the public to be on the lookout due to an obviously sociopathic friend of yours who may be calling you just to talk. Officials warn that this type of action from your friend is a clear indication that they are, in fact, a total weirdo.



Read More...