FT Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Found Guilty in Massive Financial Fraud Case

November 2, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, has been found guilty of engaging in a significant financial fraud that involved the misappropriation of billions of dollars from customers of the now-defunct crypto exchange. This conviction marks one of the largest financial fraud cases in the history of the United States, as stated by the prosecutors.



