The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

FT Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Found Guilty in Massive Financial Fraud Case

November 2, 2023   |   Tags:

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, has been found guilty of engaging in a significant financial fraud that involved the misappropriation of billions of dollars from customers of the now-defunct crypto exchange. This conviction marks one of the largest financial fraud cases in the history of the United States, as stated by the prosecutors. 


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x