FT Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Found Guilty in Massive Financial Fraud Case
November 2, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, has been found guilty of engaging in a significant financial fraud that involved the misappropriation of billions of dollars from customers of the now-defunct crypto exchange. This conviction marks one of the largest financial fraud cases in the history of the United States, as stated by the prosecutors.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments