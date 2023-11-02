Imperial edicts and artificial intelligence

November 2, 2023

On Monday (30 OCT 2023), our beloved Uncle Joe formally published his latest Imperial Decree intended to protect us poor, stupid American people from the evils of Artificial Intelligence.

Sadly – even tragically, it is not artificial intelligence but a complete lack of intelligence from which Americans need to be defended. In several ways: first the lack of military intelligence (especially strategic) that time after time leads to massive conflicts in which Americans (and a whole lot of other people) die, are wounded, and harmed in so many ways. But second, the lack of intelligence that is a pandemic among American leaders – especially the ones in DC, and in Uncle Joe’s own regime.

Yes, we realize the claim is that he released yet another Executive Order to make Artificial Intelligence “safe and trustworthy” for us all.

But due to giving more and more power to the White House, and more and more misplaced trust, we American people have done incredible damage to our lives and liberty. Uncle Joe (or the people who pull his strings) is far from the only POTUS to use what has become an evil tool of tyranny.

Now, the idea of executive orders (EO) make sense: they are the formal way that POTUS can give orders and guidance to the people that work for him in the Executive Branch. That is what the title means! Executive Order! They aren’t supposed to apply to Congress. Or to the Judiciary. Or to the States! After all, the FedGov works for the States.

The instructions that the manager of a store gives to her employees do not apply to the customers of the store. Or to the people that work in other stores, even if they are in the same company.

Now, I suppose you could argue that those executive orders apply to government contractors who work for the FedGov executive branch – when they are doing that work. And that the EO might apply to federal employees, even if they are not actually working in their jobs. (Using a liberal definition of “working” of course.) And possibly even to the employees and suppliers of goods and services of government contractors. So is it not logical (in the mind of politicians and bureaucrats – when you can find one) that it might apply to the people and entities who use and benefit from the services of government agencies? Even when they are not actually using them?

Thus you have the excuse for the current situation, in which a necessary and useful tool of managing governmental operations has become a way of implementing totalitarian government. That is, a situation where very nearly every activity of every human under the “jurisdiction” of the FedGov or the tens of thousands of tribal, State, and local governments is dictated by the White House. By Uncle Joe, theoretically: by his puppet masters.

Just as an old-time King of Kings or Imperator (First Citizen) could get things done through “the stroke of a pen.” Whoops, that wasn’t old time, was it? Wasn’t that a toady of a very recent POTUS who said that, and pointed out how neat that is?

We should not care how well-written such a document is. (And we have heard that it is very wordy, very complex, and very poorly written. Like most government edicts.) We should not care if it addresses a problem that many people are very worried about. Nor if they have been working on it for months.

The POTUS, and the entire Federal Government have no authority to attempt to regulate AI or anything else to do with computers, electronics, communications, or thinking. No moral authority, no legal (constitutional) authority, no logical imperative to do so.

And (not that this is a valid reason) because the idiots in DC and around the world are incapable of doing it: protecting us from AI. Not that we really need it. It is just another tool for parasites (thugs regardless of governmental affiliation or not) to prey on us.

As Uncle Joe, his masters and his/their minions are doing with this.



