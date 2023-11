Liz Cheney Gets on Her High Horse to Bash ‘Dangerous’ Speaker Johnson

November 2, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

In perhaps what is the most ringing endorsement of him yet, former Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney called House Speaker Mike Johnson — a principled conservative and a man of […] The post Liz Cheney Gets on Her High Horse to Bash 'Dangerous' Speaker Johnson appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...