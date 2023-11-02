The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Pressure Ramps Up in Congress To Revoke Al Jazeera’s Press Credentials

November 2, 2023   |   Tags:

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R., La.) is facing calls to revoke Al Jazeera's congressional press credentials, as the Qatari state-controlled news outlet is accused of inflaming tensions in the Middle East with its anti-Israel coverage. The post Pressure Ramps Up in Congress To Revoke Al Jazeera's Press Credentials appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x