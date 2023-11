Your Tax Dollars Pay For Millionaire Democrats’ Swanky D.C. Apartments

November 2, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Taxpayers are funding luxury housing accommodations for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) and over 200 other members of Congress, many of whom boast net worths over $1 million. The post Your Tax Dollars Pay For Millionaire Democrats' Swanky D.C. Apartments appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...