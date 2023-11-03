The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Columbia Professor Behind Pro-Hamas Letter Served as ‘Academic Mentor’ At Palestinian University That Holds Hamas Rallies

November 3, 2023

The Columbia University law professor behind an open letter defending Hamas's terrorist assault on Israel as a "military response" served as a mentor to faculty at Al-Quds University, a Palestinian school that has hosted Hamas militants at campus rallies honoring the terror group. The post Columbia Professor Behind Pro-Hamas Letter Served as 'Academic Mentor' At Palestinian University That Holds Hamas Rallies appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


