Dem Megadonor Sam Bankman-Fried Convicted of Multibillion-Dollar Fraud

November 3, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

FTX founder and former Democratic megadonor Sam Bankman-Fried was found guilty on Thursday of stealing from customers of his now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange in one of the biggest financial frauds on record, a verdict that cemented the 31-year-old former billionaire's fall from grace. The post Dem Megadonor Sam Bankman-Fried Convicted of Multibillion-Dollar Fraud appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...