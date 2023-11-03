Dozens of Bird Species to be Renamed After Current Names Declared ‘Racist,’ ‘Misogynistic’

November 3, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Ever wonder what all the birds are chattering about up there in the treetops? Perhaps their feathers are ruffled over being named after slave owners, Confederate generals and “misogynists.” That’s […] The post Dozens of Bird Species to be Renamed After Current Names Declared 'Racist,' 'Misogynistic' appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...