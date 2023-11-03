Hunter Biden Asks Daddy’s Judicial Appointee To Investigate Snitch Ex-Business Partner

November 3, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Before the 2020 election, former Hunter Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski revealed he met with Joe and Hunter Biden to discuss potential business deals in China, undermining the president’s claims he had never discussed business with his son. Now, Hunter Biden is calling on federal prosecutors to investigate his ex-business partner. The post Hunter Biden Asks Daddy's Judicial Appointee To Investigate Snitch Ex-Business Partner appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...