The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Multimillionaire Democratic Governor Sticks Taxpayers with $12K Tab for Nights Out, Taylor Swift Concert

November 3, 2023   |   Tags:

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is one of the millions of fans who have seen Taylor Swift perform live in concert, although it was taxpayers who were left to pick […] The post Multimillionaire Democratic Governor Sticks Taxpayers with $12K Tab for Nights Out, Taylor Swift Concert appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x