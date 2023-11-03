Snowflakes: Sanctuary City Suburb Declares Emergency After Arrival of a Mere ONE HUNDRED Illegal Aliens

(Daily Caller)—A Chicago suburb declared an emergency Thursday over the arrival of a few dozen migrants, according to a press release.

The Village of Oak Park is caring for more than 100 migrants that needed shelter amid cold temperatures, according to the press release from the local board. The migrants were largely living outside of a Chicago Police Department station.

The Chicago suburb approved $150,000 on Oct. 30 for migrants in addition to $150,000 in grant funding from Metropolitan Mayors Caucus, according to the press release. Village Manager Kevin J. Jackson also opened an emergency operations center Nov. 1 to help migrants get shelter.

With the help of local faith-based organizations, the Village of Oak Park has been able to offer migrants help with translations and medical care. Local leaders, however, have asked that the community pause donations of supplies and meals as there is a plan to help migrants in the short-term.

“Following the activation of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Wednesday, the Village’s emergency response plan to this situation remains in development. Once solidified, officials expect to put out a call to the community for ongoing support to address the needs of the migrant population,” the village board said in a statement regarding a pause on donations.

Federal authorities at the southern border have seen a surge in illegal immigration in recent years. The number of migrants that got into the U.S. either after law enforcement apprehension or by running from authorities is larger than the populations of 11 states, a Daily Caller News Foundation review of fiscal year 2023 data found.

