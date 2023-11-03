US Job Growth Falls Short of Expectations as Labor Market Slows

November 3, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

U.S. job growth slowed in October in part as strikes by the United Auto Workers union against Detroit's "Big Three" car makers depressed manufacturing payrolls, and the increase in annual wages was the smallest in nearly 2-1/2 years, pointing to an easing in labor market conditions. The post US Job Growth Falls Short of Expectations as Labor Market Slows appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...