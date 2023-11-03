The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Video: Dominican Republic President Openly Mocks Biden to His Face During Summit

November 3, 2023   |   Tags:

The Dominican Republic is a great place to vacation, particularly given its pristine Caribbean coastline. However, the time to explore it is not when you’re representing the most powerful nation […] The post Video: Dominican Republic President Openly Mocks Biden to His Face During Summit appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x