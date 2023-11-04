CAIR Tells Biden to Fight ‘Islamophobia’ by Ending Israeli Campaign Against Hamas

‘Islamophobia’ is just a lie told to protect Islamic terrorists. Just in case you were wondering whether the entire ‘Islamophobia’ hoax being ramped up was about anything except supporting Hamas, CAIR, which has its own history with Hamas, would like to clarify that yes, it’s about Hamas. “The first and most important step President Biden …



